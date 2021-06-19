Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.74

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.74 and last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 17592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,906.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,022 shares of company stock worth $341,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 123,305 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.