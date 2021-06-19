Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVID. B. Riley upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

AVID traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $37.14. 476,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,250. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $37.84. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.99.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,022 shares of company stock worth $341,973 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

