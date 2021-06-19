Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Trading Up 0.2%

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 309,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 228,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II stock. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Company Profile (NYSE:ASZ)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

