Aurora Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $725,447.00 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $15.92 million and $725,447.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00099259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.93 or 0.00719650 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

