AT&T (NYSE:T) Raised to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.81.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a PE ratio of -81.85, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after buying an additional 1,360,766 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

