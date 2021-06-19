Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $511.91 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

ATCX stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. 328,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,505. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $349.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04. Atlas Technical Consultants had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $123.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.20 million. Analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $121,934.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,650 shares in the company, valued at $152,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.