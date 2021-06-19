Athene (NYSE:ATH) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.50

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $64.07, with a volume of 2092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.90.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATH. Truist raised their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.85.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,268.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,600 shares of company stock worth $4,256,422. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $97,524,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $67,388,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 498.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 997,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,261,000 after acquiring an additional 830,513 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Athene Company Profile (NYSE:ATH)
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
