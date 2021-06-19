Athene (NYSE:ATH) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.50

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $64.07, with a volume of 2092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATH. Truist raised their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

Get Athene alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,268.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,600 shares of company stock worth $4,256,422. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $97,524,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $67,388,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 498.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 997,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,261,000 after acquiring an additional 830,513 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.