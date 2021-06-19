Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

ATTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Atento from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Atento stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38. Atento has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.66). Atento had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atento will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atento by 3,584.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 193,944 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Atento during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Atento during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

