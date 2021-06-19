ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Trading Down 2.1%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) shares dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.36 and last traded at $57.36. Approximately 2,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.62.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.29.

ASX Limited

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company offers securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; central counterparty clearing services; and technical and information services. It is also involved in the registry, depository, and settlement activities, as well as delivery-versus-payment clearing of financial products.

