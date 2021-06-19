Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Short Interest Update

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the May 13th total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,618.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $103,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 450,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,659,000 after acquiring an additional 367,829 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASB traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. 4,291,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

