ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Update

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 813,700 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the May 13th total of 635,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 944,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $671.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $710.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $657.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

