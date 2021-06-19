Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $55.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APAM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

