Argus Raises Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to $88.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its target price boosted by Argus from $65.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE:BUD opened at $74.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.73. The company has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.