Argus Raises Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to $88.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its target price boosted by Argus from $65.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.67.
NYSE:BUD opened at $74.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.73. The company has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
