Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $57.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,283,000 after purchasing an additional 66,543 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,707,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,726,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,678,000 after purchasing an additional 367,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ares Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,207,000 after purchasing an additional 33,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ares Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,193,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,902,000 after purchasing an additional 135,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,861. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $59.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

