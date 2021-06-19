Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $585.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

