Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,621,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721,245 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $605,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

