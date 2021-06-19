Arcblock Market Cap Hits $11.92 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. Arcblock has a market cap of $11.92 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arcblock has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Arcblock

Arcblock is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

