Aragon Court (ANJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.85 Million

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Aragon Court coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Aragon Court has a market cap of $7.85 million and $1,718.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.46 or 0.00727394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00043542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00083625 BTC.

Aragon Court Profile

ANJ is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

