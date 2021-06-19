Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Major Shareholder Sells $131,341,500.00 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
APR opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.97 million and a PE ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.59. Apria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $34.50.
Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APR. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apria in the first quarter worth about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Apria in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Apria
Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.
