Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Major Shareholder Sells $131,341,500.00 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

APR opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.97 million and a PE ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.59. Apria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APR. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APR. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apria in the first quarter worth about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Apria in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

