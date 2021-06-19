Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the May 13th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 895,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ARI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $96,922.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after purchasing an additional 184,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $23,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,157,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,174,000 after buying an additional 81,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,555,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

ARI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,175. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 80.75 and a quick ratio of 80.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

