Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the May 13th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 895,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
ARI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $96,922.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ARI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,175. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 80.75 and a quick ratio of 80.75.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
