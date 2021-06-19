Anyswap Market Cap Tops $36.93 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $36.93 million and $360,125.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00005504 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00059305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00136132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00184241 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.87 or 0.00885944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,153.99 or 1.00449215 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

