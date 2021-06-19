Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Antibe Therapeutics from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.53. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.88.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

