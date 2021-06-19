Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.22.

Antero Resources stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 560,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 233,192 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 453.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 155,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

