ANON Market Capitalization Hits $32,649.97 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 47.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. ANON has a total market cap of $32,649.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 50.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002196 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058048 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00058833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003867 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

