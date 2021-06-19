AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.75

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 189977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

ANGO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $971.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.82.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

