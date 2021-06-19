Anchor Market Cap Tops $10.21 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.21 million and $17,094.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anchor has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Anchor coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00058920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.60 or 0.00733938 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00043473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00083509 BTC.

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

