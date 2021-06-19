Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,304 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.47% of Anaplan worth $36,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,157 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,175,000 after acquiring an additional 799,992 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,129,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,834,000 after acquiring an additional 410,492 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,018,666.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.