Analyzing Vertex (VERX) and The Competition

Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) is one of 320 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vertex to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vertex and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $374.67 million -$78.94 million -46.27 Vertex Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 54.10

Vertex’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vertex and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 2 2 5 0 2.33 Vertex Competitors 2161 11356 21221 607 2.57

Vertex currently has a consensus target price of $29.70, suggesting a potential upside of 42.65%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 7.21%. Given Vertex’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vertex is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of Vertex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -12.40% -64.84% -11.08% Vertex Competitors -39.93% -60.42% -3.52%

Summary

Vertex rivals beat Vertex on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

