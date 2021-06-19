Analyzing Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tate & Lyle and Vital Farms’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tate & Lyle $3.67 billion 1.34 $330.99 million $3.21 13.11 Vital Farms $214.28 million 3.92 $8.80 million $0.27 77.81

Tate & Lyle has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Farms. Tate & Lyle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vital Farms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tate & Lyle and Vital Farms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tate & Lyle 0 3 2 0 2.40 Vital Farms 0 4 3 0 2.43

Vital Farms has a consensus price target of $34.57, suggesting a potential upside of 64.55%. Given Vital Farms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Tate & Lyle.

Profitability

This table compares Tate & Lyle and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A Vital Farms 4.59% 9.22% 6.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tate & Lyle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vital Farms beats Tate & Lyle on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; health and wellness ingredients; and stabilizers. It also provides industrial starches for paper, packaging, and industrial adhesives; acidulants, such as citric acid; and commodities comprising corn gluten feed and meal for animal nutrition, as well as corn oil and ethanol. In addition, the company is involved in the treasury and insurance businesses; and provision of research and development services. Tate & Lyle PLC was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

