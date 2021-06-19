Analyzing Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Euroseas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of TORM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Euroseas has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, TORM has a beta of -362.14, meaning that its share price is 36,314% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Euroseas and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas 11.14% 10.15% 2.24% TORM 1.66% 0.99% 0.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Euroseas and TORM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas $53.30 million 3.15 $4.04 million ($0.02) -1,236.00 TORM $747.40 million 0.85 $88.11 million N/A N/A

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Euroseas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Euroseas and TORM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas 0 1 1 0 2.50 TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Euroseas currently has a consensus target price of $6.68, indicating a potential downside of 73.00%. Given Euroseas’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Euroseas is more favorable than TORM.

Summary

Euroseas beats TORM on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

