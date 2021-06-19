Analysts Set TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) PT at $12.17

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMST. KeyCorp upped their price target on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,249,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,217. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $606.94 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.