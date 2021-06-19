Analysts Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) PT at $392.42

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $392.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $175,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $214,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $519,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $383.96. 735,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,809. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.56. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

