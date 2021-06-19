Analysts Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Target Price at GBX 177.92

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 177.92 ($2.32).

TW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, insider Pete Redfern sold 95,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £171,200.97 ($223,675.16). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 249 shares of company stock valued at $44,781.

Shares of TW opened at GBX 160.70 ($2.10) on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The company has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 507.19.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

