Analysts Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Price Target at GBX 182.50

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 180 ($2.35).

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 14th.

LON SRP opened at GBX 132.10 ($1.73) on Monday. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

