Analysts Set Safran SA (EPA:SAF) PT at €124.70

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €124.70 ($146.71).

SAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SAF stock opened at €124.78 ($146.80) on Wednesday. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company’s 50 day moving average is €122.07.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

