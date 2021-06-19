Analysts Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT at $55.71

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.72. 935,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84. Open Text has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $50.69.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Open Text by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Open Text by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Open Text by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,051,000 after acquiring an additional 143,580 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

