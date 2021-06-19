Analysts Set Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target at $125.14

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.14.

Several brokerages have commented on LECO. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.64. 646,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,483. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $79.08 and a 1-year high of $136.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

