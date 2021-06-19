Analysts Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Price Target at $50.70

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KCG upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,010. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.