Analysts Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Target Price at $70.00

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

EAT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.51. The company had a trading volume of 785,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,208. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2,874.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.41.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,129 shares of company stock worth $21,152,412. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,491,000 after buying an additional 29,394 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 59.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,823 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

