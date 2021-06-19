Analysts Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Price Target at $113.69

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,946 shares of company stock worth $9,390,720.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 368.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,071,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:A traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $145.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,220,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,729. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.44. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $84.80 and a 52 week high of $147.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

