Analysts Offer Predictions for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.38%.

MPAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.15 million, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.83. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

