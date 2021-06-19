Analysts Offer Predictions for Exelon Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Exelon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.99. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

