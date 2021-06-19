Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

RKDA stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -0.75. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $28,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

