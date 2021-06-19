Analysts Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%.

MGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,643,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,820. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $29,254,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $22,960,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,629 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

