Analysts Expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.35. Howard Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Howard Bancorp.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 14.65%.

HBMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 104,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71,089 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 525,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 49,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBMD stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.45 million, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.