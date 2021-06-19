Analysts Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will report ($0.96) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRLN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeline Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Freeline Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.9% of Polygon Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Polygon Management Ltd. owned about 2.89% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRLN opened at $8.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $305.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

