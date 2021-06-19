Analysts Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will report ($0.96) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freeline Therapeutics.
Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20).
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Freeline Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.9% of Polygon Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Polygon Management Ltd. owned about 2.89% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FRLN opened at $8.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $305.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $21.69.
About Freeline Therapeutics
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.