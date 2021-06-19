Analysts Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.20). Coty posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Coty by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 68,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COTY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. 5,787,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,031,807. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.