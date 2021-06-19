Analysts Expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $432.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report $432.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.30 million and the highest is $435.52 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $293.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $152.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $105.86 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2,535.92 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,358,553.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,824 shares of company stock worth $2,145,101. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.