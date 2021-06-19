Analysts Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will announce sales of $80.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.01 million and the highest is $88.39 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $25.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 217.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $328.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.70 million to $356.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $476.77 million, with estimates ranging from $440.23 million to $497.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

