Analysts Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.19 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce sales of $119.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.18 million and the lowest is $118.20 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $144.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $485.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $487.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $531.00 million, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $540.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.93. 233,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,328. The stock has a market cap of $587.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,472,000 after purchasing an additional 107,216 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 762.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,631 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 918.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 591,538 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

